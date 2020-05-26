4 hospitalized after boat explosion in S.C.

MT PLEASANT (AP) — Four people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after a boat explosion in the Charleston Harbor Marina in South Carolina, news outlets reported.

The boat's owner, David Wilkes, told WCSC-TV he was filling up the boat with gas before the explosion happened on Sunday night. A nearby boater reported hearing the explosion, and the small fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived on scene, Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon told the Post and Courier.

Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told WCSC-TV an investigator with their office was on the boat during the explosion. Kirby said the man dislocated his shoulder after the explosion blew him into the water.

Three people on board were taken to a hospital for treatment for some "severe" injuries, Mixon said. Another person who initially refused an ambulance ride later sought treatment, Mixon added.

Mixon said the fire seemed to have been caused by a fueling accident.

