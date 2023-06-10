5k MAD MONEY!! Also ask about our interest rate incentive w/ HOM. The Porter II floorplan by Great Southern Homes - Voted Sumter's Best Home Builder 4 years running! This 4bd/2.5bath home features granite counter tops through-out, beautiful LVT flooring, Bluetooth music port w/ speakers, home automation system, 9ft ceilings on the first floor, & a COVERED PATIO ! Built in Southbridge's ALL BRICK section. Southbridge is Sumter's newest neighborhood with several amenities to include a pool, cabana, multiple fishing ponds, and picnic area. STOCK PHOTOS ARE USED. PLEASE CHECK W/ AGENT FOR COLOR & OPTIONS DETAILS. Ready to close! Call 803-795-5228 for more details or a tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Sumter - $352,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The grandparents of two young women who have made their marks in both the acting and music worlds, with one starring as Ariel in Disney’s live…
A 22-year-old Orangeburg woman is facing the charge of homicide by child abuse after she allegedly gave birth to a baby girl in a toilet on March 1.
A 4-year-old has been identified as the person who died after being struck by a pickup truck on Friday afternoon.
Developers say there’s a lot of interest in Magnolia Village on North Road, next to Walmart. A retail shopping center is planned.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety