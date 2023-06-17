3k MAD MONEY!! Also ask about our interest rate incentive w/ HOM. The Porter II floorplan by Great Southern Homes - Voted Sumter's Best Home Builder 4 years running! This 4bd/2.5bath home features granite counter tops through-out, beautiful LVT flooring, Bluetooth music port w/ speakers, home automation system, 9ft ceilings on the first floor, & a COVERED PATIO ! Built in Southbridge's ALL BRICK section. Southbridge is Sumter's newest neighborhood with several amenities to include a pool, cabana, multiple fishing ponds, and picnic area. STOCK PHOTOS ARE USED. PLEASE CHECK W/ AGENT FOR COLOR & OPTIONS DETAILS. Ready to close! Call 803-795-5228 for more details or a tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Sumter - $349,900
