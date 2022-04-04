4 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $375,000

You just have to see this custom-built stunner of a home sitting on over 2 acres in St Matthews. As you walk in the door you will be greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and a huge dining room with plenty of space to entertain. The living room is open and very spacious, complete with a fireplace and wet bar. The kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops is any chef's dream. The master bedroom on the main floor offers a private en-suite bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet, and double vanity. There is another full bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with built-in window seats and they share a bathroom. There is also space to make a 5th bedroom upstairs that has already been pre-wired for electrical and hvac ductwork ready to run to it. Between the rocking-chair front porch, back deck, and screened-in back porch, you will have plenty of places to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or to watch the sun set at night. Outside is gorgeous hardiplank siding that was just freshly painted. You don't want to miss out on your chance to own this beautiful home!