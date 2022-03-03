Opportunity to own home in rural area just off of Hwy 301 in Santee. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Manufactured home appears to encroach on neighboring lot per the GIS mapping, buyer to complete diligence''Property is being offered ''AS IS, WHERE IS.'' NO TRESPASSING. DO NOT DISTURB ANY OCCUPANTS
4 Bedroom Home in Santee - $56,000
