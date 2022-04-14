 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Santee - $51,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Santee - $51,000

Opportunity to own home in rural area just off of Hwy 301 in Santee. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Manufactured home appears to encroach on neighboring lot per the GIS mapping, buyer to complete diligence''Property is being offered ''AS IS, WHERE IS.'' NO TRESPASSING. DO NOT DISTURB ANY OCCUPANTS

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News