4 Bedroom Home in Santee - $295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Santee - $295,000

FOUR bedrooms TWO full bathrooms and ONE half bathroom NEW home has HARDWOOD floors, granite countertops, lots of closet space, tankless hot water heater, patio, two car garage and much more. Call for your private showing today.

