4 Bedroom Home in Santee - $175,000

This is a wonderful opportunity to own a beautiful property in Santee, no HOA, no neighbors on top of you......just lots of green grass and beautiful blue skies. This amazing 2017 mobile home is a home owners dream----4 huge bedrooms, formal living room, kitchenette area, family room and a private office are just a few of the bonuses in this home. This model home has upgraded cabinets, a huge kitchen island, 2 panel upgraded doors and hardware plus beautiful window treatments----the best part---it is located on 2 acres just minutes from Santee, the lakes, Volvo and the Amazon Warehouse.