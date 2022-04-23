Two-story modern home located in quiet subdivision. Sitting on over 2 acres with its own septic & well, this newer built home comes with a 10x16 building & a 10x20 dog pen on a concrete slab. Interior of the home has 9 foot ceilings throughout. 1 bedroom & 1 bath downstairs that would be perfect as a Mother-in-law suite. Remaining bedrooms & bathrooms are upstairs. Master has his/her walk-in closets. Exterior has covered patio & sitting area. Don't miss that southern blue front porch ceiling!
4 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $335,000
