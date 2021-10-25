Large brick home with large pole shed with 200Amp electric and water,. and barns. Low maintenance salt water pool with pump equipment. Nice size bonus room that could be an entertainment room, den, office or your choice. Lots of space for your pets, garden or other hobbies Master bedroom has large bath and large custom built walk in closet.. Need space to spread out? Then come see this home. Comes with Hardy outdoor central heat wood stove to save money, also equipped with electric/gas.
4 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $263,000
