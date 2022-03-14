 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $234,000

4 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $234,000

Welcome to country living with no neighbors only minutes to I26! Solid brick home with an operational pool, 2 sheds/shops, and very large open shed. Beautiful renovated kitchen with lots of cabinets and storage overlooking a large living with hardwoods throughout. Large master with exterior doors onto porch, full spacious bath, and massive closet with shelves and storage. Ample space within this home with the availability of 2 living rooms, dining, and or a 5th bedroom! Perfect plan for in laws.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News