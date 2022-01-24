 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $97,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $97,900

Don't miss this amazing investment opportunity! Rather you have a growing family or you're the savvy investor this is the home for you. This home features a large great room. Updated spacious kitchen with wood cabinetry, plenty of counter space and an Island. About 50K in upgrades! All rooms are sizable and have ample closet space. Conveniently located to schools, Interstate access, and Colleges! Across the street from SC State University. Perfect Student housing rentals!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santee man charged with felony DUI

Santee man charged with felony DUI

A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News