4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $90,000

A 32-year-old Bowman man is accused of impregnating a 12-year-old.
An Orangeburg man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for murdering 24-year-old Trey Sentell Gadson of Cope.
A 42-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at two boys – ages 9 and 11 – riding bicycles.
A Florida-based sub restaurant is coming to Orangeburg.
A person died in a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.
An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into a Sheppard Lane home.
On Tuesday, April 5, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will host “CDL Day” at the State Fairgrounds, located at 1200 Ros…
Special Weapons and Tactics deputies were called to remove two teens from an attic after they allegedly stole a car, according to an Orangebur…
A 14-year-old Santee resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
