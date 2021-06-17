 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $89,900

This house is located in a quiet neighborhood, close to Orangeburg Mall, restaurants, and shopping centers. It has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, LR, DR, and comfortable den. You will enjoy the home and its setting. in a quiet and peaceful community. Home is sold in "As Is" condition. There will be no repairs.

