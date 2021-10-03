 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $84,900

This spacious brick home has so much to offer! TLC and elbow grease could make this a great primary residence or investment property! Must see to appreciate! This home is located on a corner lot, near local universities, and it is minutes away from the interstate. Sold in AS IS condition. If square footage is important, buyer/buyer's agent to verify.

