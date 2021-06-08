Come take a tour of this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom fully brick home. This home is located just seconds away from down town Orangeburg. This is an AS IS SALE. With some TLC this house will be ready for its new homeowners. Contact me for your private tour today. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $79,500
