 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $670,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $670,000

Beautiful, Quality-Crafted home located on the Orangeburg Country Club & Golf Course of Plantation Subdivision. 4 bedrooms with the Master bedroom and bathroom located on the main floor. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor, with 2 that share a Jack-n-Jill. The master bathroom is gorgeous with huge counter space, double vanity, tile shower and high ceilings with a palladium window. Pool in the back that backs up to a dense line of trees creating a very private wooded feel. 3 car garage with a side entry.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News