Beautiful, Quality-Crafted home located on the Orangeburg Country Club & Golf Course of Plantation Subdivision. 4 bedrooms with the Master bedroom and bathroom located on the main floor. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor, with 2 that share a Jack-n-Jill. The master bathroom is gorgeous with huge counter space, double vanity, tile shower and high ceilings with a palladium window. Pool in the back that backs up to a dense line of trees creating a very private wooded feel. 3 car garage with a side entry.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $670,000
