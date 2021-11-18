Come take a tour of this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom fully brick home. This home is located just seconds away from down town Orangeburg. This is an AS IS SALE. With some TLC this house will be ready for its new homeowners. Contact me for your private tour today.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $67,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Orangeburg County jury awarded a former Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities lineman $63 million on Friday after a two-week trial.
A driver died following a one-vehicle accident in Cordova on Saturday night.
A St. Matthews man pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and violent second-degree burglary stemmi…
Orangeburg
An 18-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged in the Sept. 12 shooting that left two women dead and another injured.
The City of Orangeburg and 58-year-old Clarence Gailyard have reached a $650,000 settlement in a case involving an alleged physical assault by…
A 22-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday night’s crash in the Cordova area.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
After enduring six long months in three different medical facilities in three states, Betty Williams joyfully returned home to her close-knit …