 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $67,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $67,500

Come take a tour of this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom fully brick home. This home is located just seconds away from down town Orangeburg. This is an AS IS SALE. With some TLC this house will be ready for its new homeowners. Contact me for your private tour today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neeses man dies in crash

Neeses man dies in crash

A 22-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday night’s crash in the Cordova area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News