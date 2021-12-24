4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $639,000

Beautiful, Quality-Crafted home located on the Orangeburg Country Club & Golf Course of Plantation Subdivision. 4 bedrooms with the Master bedroom and bathroom located on the main floor. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor, with 2 that share a Jack-n-Jill. The master bathroom is gorgeous with a huge counterspace, double vanity, tile shower and high ceilings with a palladium window. Pool in the back that backs up to a dense line of trees creating a very private wooded feel. 3 car garage with a side entry. The FROG (finished room over garage) is gigantic and has an entrance set of stairs from the garage and a clever 2nd entrance through a closet that's in the J-N-J bathroom. This stately southern-charm home sits on almost 2 acres and is situated beautifully in a slight curve on Putter Path, creating a perfect coziness. The home is very well maintained and has been given a lot of love over the owner’s tenure.