Beautiful newly renovated custom built home in Plantation neighborhood. Downstairs you will find the master bedroom with renovated en-suite, newly renovated half bath, spacious living spaces and wet bar; upstairs you will find three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and two bonus rooms. Outside you will find a beautiful newly built outdoor covered kitchen with fire magic appliances, refrigerator, granite counter tops and Werever outdoor cabinets; a salt water pool and hot tub and a generator.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $620,000
Authorities are working to identify the man shot and killed in a motel parking lot just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
The S.C. Department of Transportation is planning to replace the Interstate 95 bridge over Lake Marion.
A 25-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who died in a motel parking lot just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
A new, $87.3 million nursing home for veterans is planned for Orangeburg County.
The T&D Region could see a half-inch of snow this weekend.
A 19-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who was shot to death on Dec. 27 in Cordova.
Two class-action lawsuits have been filed -- one in Orangeburg County and one in Bamberg County -- claiming the counties' road maintenance fee…
An Orangeburg man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a Regional Medical Center employee. The employee was severely injured …