4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $620,000

Beautiful newly renovated custom built home in Plantation neighborhood. Downstairs you will find the master bedroom with renovated en-suite, newly renovated half bath, spacious living spaces and wet bar; upstairs you will find three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and two bonus rooms. Outside you will find a beautiful newly built outdoor covered kitchen with fire magic appliances, refrigerator, granite counter tops and Werever outdoor cabinets; a salt water pool and hot tub and a generator.

