4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $559,900

Nestled away on 3.04 acres in a quiet area is where you will find your next dream home. Driving up to this beautiful home, you are instantly impressed with the well manicured lawn, lavish landscaping and the 2-side entry garage. The open kitchen offers all the space the family chef needs & features a large island, granite counters, tile back splash and stainless appliances. This home has 12, 14 and 16 ft. ceilings. This beautiful home has much more to offer. Please call Karen Lee (803) 378-7587

