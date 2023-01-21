Custom Building at its finest! Beautiful one story four bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms home in The Palms Subdivision. This home has all the upgrades & options you've been looking for! Fully brick with stone accent, crawl space, two car garage, decorated high ceilings, Two master bedrooms, huge walk in closets, double vanity in master bathroom, open concept, and so much more! This home won't last for long.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $489,500
