4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $485,000

Beautiful 4000+ sq foot home located in a private gated community yet close to all the conveniences that Orangeburg has to offer. This Arcadian Farm home is on an amazing 100 acre private lake which provides an abundance of wildlife, beautiful sunsets, peace and tranquility! This spacious 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is perfect for entertaining with formal dining room and den & kitchen (open floor plan),new black stainless kitchen appliances,new Rinnai water heater,new 4 ton Trane HVAC. Owner's suite is on the main level with a jetted tub, tiled shower & walk in closet, newly remolded office. Second level .One of the guest bedrooms has it own private bath. The other two have a jack and jill arrangement. There's a spacious bonus room,exercise room or den, walk in attic storage, etc.