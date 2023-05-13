Custom Building at its finest! Beautiful two story (Master on the main) four bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms home in The Palms Subdivision. This home has all the upgrades & options you've been looking for! Fully brick with hardi plank, crawl space, two car garage, decorated high ceilings, Master on main, Half bathroom on main level, huge walk in closets, double vanity in master bathroom, open concept, and so much more! This home won't last for long.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s been just over a year since Connor Shaw stepped down from his position as South Carolina’s Director of Football Relations. As South Carol…
“I never thought this day would come,” Cotton Carraway said.
Two people died in two separate collisions in Orangeburg County over the weekend. Several others were injured.
Officials are working to identify a body found at 10 a.m. Monday.
An 18-year-old Summerton resident has been identified as the person who died following a crash near Elloree.