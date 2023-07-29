Custom Building at its finest! Beautiful two story (Master on the main) four bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms home in The Palms Subdivision. This home has all the upgrades & options you've been looking for! Fully brick with hardi plank, crawl space, two car garage, decorated high ceilings, Master on main, Half bathroom on main level, huge walk in closets, double vanity in master bathroom, open concept, and so much more! This home won't last for long.