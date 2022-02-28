MAGNIFICENT CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN POPLAR WELLS FOREST SUBDIVISON. HAS OVER 3000 SQ. FT. WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS AND MANY SPECIAL FEATURES. KITCHEN OPEN TO GREATROOM W/BREAKFAST BAR. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, OVEN AND DISHWASHER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS.PLANTATION SHUTTERS. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET. JACUZZI IN MASTER BATHROOM. FORMAL DINING ROOM. HAS EXTRA ROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH BATHROOM, WALK IN CLOSET COULD BE 5TH. BR. BRICK PATIO W/ENCLOSED BRICK FENCING.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $439,500
