4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $439,500

This brick ranch style home sits on the 10th green of the immaculate Orangeburg Country Club Golf Course. Solidly built and recently renovated, this 4-bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath home has hardwood floors throughout, an eat in chef's kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz countertops. The home has a formal dining room, living room, family room, Game room, two fireplaces and an attached two car garage. The estate lot is 1.04 acres with 300 feet of frontage.

