4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $425,000

One of the best lots on the Orangeburg County Club golf course. Beautiful view!!! This traditional home has been well-maintained. Special features include hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops, sun room overlooking pool and golf course. Great space for entertaining and children's play area. Upgrade to the landscaping, windows, fencing, driveway irrigation, play area, pol equipment and gazebos.

