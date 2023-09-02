THE ORLANDO is located in Northeast Orangeburg (off Columbia Rd) inside beautiful The Palms! With easy interstate access, you'll appreciate quick commutes to Columbia, Charleston shopping, medical, and downtown Orangeburg. The Kitchen will excite you with beautiful Stainless Steel appliances, Kitchen pantry, hardwood floors in open area, tile flooring in wet areas, crawl space foundation, fully brick exterior, and half story for extra bedroom/office/workout/man cave. This model has it all.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $420,000
