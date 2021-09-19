4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $399,500

4 Bedroom/ 3 Bathroom Beautiful Home in desirable Plantation Subdivision with Downstairs Bedroom and Full Bath. Newly Renovated Kitchen offers Granite, Hardwood & Plenty of Storage. Open Living and Dining Area with Fireplace, Wet Bar, and Hardwood Floors, and 9 ft. Ceilings. Sunroom offers view of Fenced, nicely landscaped Back Yard. The Large Primary Owner Suite has multiple closets and Sitting Area. A 2 car Detached Carport and adjoining Patio area offer space for Outdoor Entertainment, and a Finished Multi purpose Room Over the Detached Garage adds additional Heated/Cooled Space. Nicely Landscaped lawn with irrigation.