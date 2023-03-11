You'll love the design of this modern country farmhouse featuring spacious great room, open-concept kitchen, large master BR, en-suite bathroom with jetted tub luxurious custom-tiled shower, sliding interior barn doors, tray ceilings and much more. Just 5 minutes from I-26, makes it an easy commute to wherever you need to be, or just stay home and enjoy easy living in the luxury of this fine and newly constructed home!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $395,000
