Come view this GORGEOUS 4 Bed, 4 Bath brick ranch style home located within The Palms subdivision. Recently built in 2019, this home has over 2200 sq. ft. of living space, Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, decent sized pantry, eat-in-kitchen, double ovens, built in microwave, dishwasher, open concept living area w/ fireplace, open access to the kitchen! Separate shower, garden tub, and beautiful tile flooring in Owner's Suite. Close to shopping & dining! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed inside of a Cordova home on Saturday night.
Orangeburg County
Someone shot and killed a 41-year-old Orangeburg man on Monday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
A 6-year-old girl says a stranger grabbed her in her Eutaw Springs yard on Sunday evening.