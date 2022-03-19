 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $344,900

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $344,900

Custom Building at it's finest! Beautiful one story four bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms home in The Palms Subdivision. This home have all the upgrades & options you been looking for! Fully brick, crawl space, two car garage, decorated high ceilings, huge master bedroom, huge walk in closets, double vanity in master bathroom, open concept, flex room that's could be your man cave, office, or exercise room and so much more! This home won't last for long.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News