Custom Building at it's finest! Beautiful one story four bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms home in The Palms Subdivision. This home have all the upgrades & options you been looking for! Fully brick, crawl space, two car garage, decorated high ceilings, huge master bedroom, huge walk in closets, double vanity in master bathroom, open concept, flex room that's could be your man cave, office, or exercise room and so much more! This home won't last for long.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $344,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Santee woman is accused of prostitution and robbing a customer.
It isn’t clear how many they saw, but some residents of Sandy Run claim there have been tigers roaming at large.
A 26-year-old Elloree man died in a single-car crash a few miles outside of Cameron early Sunday morning.
Cori Javon Matthews “is somebody’s son, he’s somebody’s brother and he’s somebody’s father,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
Two convicted felons are accused of killing 47-year-old John Henry Butler on March 6, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.
A man was shot and killed in a gated retirement community in Santee on Wednesday afternoon.
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Orangeburg man caught with drugs in his SUV during a trip with his children has been convicted by a federal jury, ac…
Orangeburg County
KINGSTREE — Williamsburg County Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers was unhappy with her nearly $62,000 annual salary — and County Council’s refusa…