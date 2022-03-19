4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $344,900

Custom Building at it's finest! Beautiful one story four bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms home in The Palms Subdivision. This home have all the upgrades & options you been looking for! Fully brick, crawl space, two car garage, decorated high ceilings, huge master bedroom, huge walk in closets, double vanity in master bathroom, open concept, flex room that's could be your man cave, office, or exercise room and so much more! This home won't last for long.