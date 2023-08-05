This home details a nice open floorplan that takes in plenty of natural light. There is spacious master with garden tub and walk-in closet. The outside area features a covered porch and mature trees for shade. Downtown Orangeburg is minutes away and there is quick access to the interstate.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $340,000
-
- Updated
