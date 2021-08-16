 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $339,900

Well maintained custom built home on a beautiful corner 1.17 acre lot in the highly sought after Ramsgate Community. This beautiful home features large living spaces (Formal Living, Formal Dining and Large Family Room with Fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of stained cabinetry, built in desk, pantry and an island. Very large Master Suite is located on the main level and features dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub as well as a large walking closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs (one with private bath). Home is on public water and septic and irrigation is run by a well. Dethatched garage is connected to home by a breezeway and has additional heated and cooled bonus room above that is not included on country records sq footage. Large screened porch and deck. Beautiful lawn.

