 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $329,500

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $329,500

NEW ROOF! Beautiful custom-built home on gorgeous lot in the heart of Orangeburg. Large open formal living room, high ceilings, Florida room with wet bar, fabulous formal dining room with built-in China cabinet, open concept kitchen into a spacious family room, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, master has large bathroom separate shower/tub and his and her closets, sewing/mudroom, walkup attic with tons of potential and storage, and a large basement just waiting to be finished. Home sold as-is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News