NEW ROOF! Beautiful custom-built home on gorgeous lot in the heart of Orangeburg. Large open formal living room, high ceilings, Florida room with wet bar, fabulous formal dining room with built-in China cabinet, open concept kitchen into a spacious family room, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, master has large bathroom separate shower/tub and his and her closets, sewing/mudroom, walkup attic with tons of potential and storage, and a large basement just waiting to be finished. Home sold as-is.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $329,500
