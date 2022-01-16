 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $329,500

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $329,500

Beautiful custom-built home on gorgeous lot in the heart of Orangeburg. Large open formal living room, high ceilings, Florida room with wet bar, fabulous formal dining room, built in china cabinet, open concept kitchen into a spacious family room, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, master has large bathroom separate shower/tub and his & her closets, sewing/mud room, walkup attic with tons of potential & storage, and a large basement just waiting to be finished. Please note: home is being sold as-is.

