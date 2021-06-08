 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $324,900

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $324,900

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $324,900

This beautiful traditional two story in the highly desirable Orangeburg County Club. This home offers 4 bedrooms (master on main level), 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, family den with wood burning fireplace, a lot of kitchen cabinets with kitchen island, bonus room (man's cave), nice size backyard, and one car garage. If you looking for some space & affordable pricing, this is your property. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News