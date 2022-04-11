4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $314,500

Surprise!! Much larger than it appears from the road, This immaculate Open Floor Plan home has 2 levels, and aprox. 2500 Sq. Ft. of Living Space!! 4 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Baths, Hardwood Floors, Great room, Dining Area, Game Room. Downstairs Primary Owner Bedroom with Dual Closets, Generous Upstairs bedrooms with Dual Closets. Built ins, and Plenty of Storage Throughout. Fenced Back Yard with plenty of Room to Play, in Convenient Desirable Neighborhood.