New Construction located just minutes from The Palms subdivision!! This four bedroom 2.5 bathroom offers lots of upgrades! All brick, open concept, front porch, back deck, privacy fence, security cameras with monitor, built-in speakers, tankless hot water heater, sprinklers, and sod!!! Schedule your showing now, this will go fast!!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $300,000
