4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $298,900

A Santee woman is accused of prostitution and robbing a customer.
It isn’t clear how many they saw, but some residents of Sandy Run claim there have been tigers roaming at large.
A 26-year-old Elloree man died in a single-car crash a few miles outside of Cameron early Sunday morning.
Cori Javon Matthews “is somebody’s son, he’s somebody’s brother and he’s somebody’s father,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
Two convicted felons are accused of killing 47-year-old John Henry Butler on March 6, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.
A man was shot and killed in a gated retirement community in Santee on Wednesday afternoon.
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Orangeburg man caught with drugs in his SUV during a trip with his children has been convicted by a federal jury, ac…
KINGSTREE — Williamsburg County Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers was unhappy with her nearly $62,000 annual salary — and County Council’s refusa…
