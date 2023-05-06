4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with MBR downstairs; Conquest Homes pay 3% commission! $2,000 closing costs with the use of the Seller's preferred lender & closing attorney. The Seller's agent to write contract. Contact Karen Lee @ 803-378-7587 to find out more. Another one of Conquest Homes finest, The "Huntsville".
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $295,900
