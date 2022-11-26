4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $295,000

Lovely 4bed/2.5 bath home under construction just outside of town. Grand 2 story foyer leads to a spacious living room with fireplace. Living room overlooks a large covered back porch for spacious outdoor living space. Upstairs, you will find all bedrooms and the laundry room for convenience. The owner's suite features a private bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and private water closet. Located just minutes from I-26, Regional Medical Center & Zeus Industries. Construction should be completed by the end of January.