4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $295,000

Must See!! Newly renovated, well kept, colonial style home. This house is waiting on a family to love. Gorgeous flooring, fresh interior paint, remodeled kitchen. Nice size backyard with patio for outdoor fun. Prepare to entertain and serve family and guests. Home is in a community with a beautiful park for family to enjoy.

