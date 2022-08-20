 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $295,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $295,000

Amazing new construction opportunity in Orangeburg, SC. This new construction 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath 2094 sqft home comes with attached, front load, two car garage! vinyl plank flooring, Carpet,Separate shower and tub, granite countertops, ceiling fans and more! Don’t miss this Amazing opportunity! Great location, large lot! Covered Porch and electric fireplace!Will be completed Mid Dec 2022!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News