Amazing new construction opportunity in Orangeburg, SC. This new construction 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath 2094 sqft home comes with attached, front load, two car garage! vinyl plank flooring, Carpet,Separate shower and tub, granite countertops, ceiling fans and more! Don’t miss this Amazing opportunity! Great location, large lot! Covered Porch and electric fireplace!Will be completed Mid Dec 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $295,000
