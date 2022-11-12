NO Money Down Opportunity! 4 Bedroom,2.5 Bath 2095sqft New Construction Home is 75% completed! Pick out you own Granite countertops, Flooring & Paint you can customize your own home!!!This new construction 4-bedroom 2.5 Bath 2095 sqft home comes with attached, front load, two car garage! vinyl plank flooring, Carpet, Separate shower and tub, granite countertops, ceiling fans and more! This home comes with an upstairs loft!Don’t miss this amazing opportunity! Great location, large lot! Covered Porch and electric fireplace! Will be completed Mid Dec 2022! Make your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $294,000
