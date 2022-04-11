This home will not last long on the market! Spacious lovely home in a well kept, conveniently located neighborhood near restaurants and grocery stores. New additions to the home include: privacy fence, grilling area with a gazebo, new carpet in flex room, storage shed, new floors in kitchen and half bath. Also includes an irrigation system, generator switch kit, playhouse, swing, screened porch with fireplace, and pet kennel. This home will make you feel like you are on vacation everyday!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $293,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A minister says justice was not served when an Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to assaulting his daughter on Friday.
A woman was found dead and a man injured inside their Rail Street home in Bowman early Sunday morning, according to an Orangeburg County Sheri…
The family and friends of the late Joseph “Joey” Edward Szorosy sobbed Thursday as a Cross man was sentenced to five years of probation in the…
Kevin Crosby will not be returning as head coach of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson football team after resigning from the position Friday.
Orangeburg County
Branchville resident Ashley Pelzer was in her room, just working at her desk, on Tuesday evening.
Orangeburg County
Storms rolled through The T&D Region on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, spawning tornadoes in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties.
Large, extremely dangerous tornado in Allendale area; warning issued for Bamberg, Orangeburg counties
The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a tornado warning for southern Bamberg County and south central Orangeburg County until 5 p.m.