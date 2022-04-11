 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $293,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $293,000

This home will not last long on the market! Spacious lovely home in a well kept, conveniently located neighborhood near restaurants and grocery stores. New additions to the home include: privacy fence, grilling area with a gazebo, new carpet in flex room, storage shed, new floors in kitchen and half bath. Also includes an irrigation system, generator switch kit, playhouse, swing, screened porch with fireplace, and pet kennel. This home will make you feel like you are on vacation everyday!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News