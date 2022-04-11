4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $293,000

This home will not last long on the market! Spacious lovely home in a well kept, conveniently located neighborhood near restaurants and grocery stores. New additions to the home include: privacy fence, grilling area with a gazebo, new carpet in flex room, storage shed, new floors in kitchen and half bath. Also includes an irrigation system, generator switch kit, playhouse, swing, screened porch with fireplace, and pet kennel. This home will make you feel like you are on vacation everyday!