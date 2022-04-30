Amazing new construction opportunity in Orangeburg, SC. This new construction 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath 2094 sqft home comes with attached, front load, two car garage! vinyl plank flooring, Carpet,Separate shower and tub, granite countertops, ceiling fans and more! Don’t miss this Amazing opportunity! Great location, large lot! Start Build Date Mid May-Completion Date 6-8 Months out.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $290,000
