 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $289,500

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $289,500

Must see move in ready, elegant colonial style home. This beauty is waiting on a family to love. Gorgeous flooring, fresh interior paint, be prepared to entertain family and guest. Nice size backyard with a patio for outdoor fun and entertainment. This lovely home is in a community with a beautiful park for family to enjoy. $5000 buyers' agent bonus.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News