New Construction! This brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom home sits on a large corner lot in the Bonneville neighborhood! Single level living at its finest! A spacious floorplan with beautiful LVP flooring throughout the living spaces and low maintenance tile in the bathrooms! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tile floors and recessed lighting! The primary bedroom will soon become your relaxing haven with a private en suite featuring a stand alone shower and garden tub! The additional bedrooms share access to a full hall bath. Sitting on a half acre, there is plenty of outdoor space for family activities, entertaining guests or for pets! NO HOA! Conveniently located to all that Orangeburg has to offer, this home won't last long! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $285,000
